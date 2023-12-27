Skip to Content

Take a Break - group for Caregivers

Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When:

Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

About

When

Group takes place from 10:00-10:20 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone. Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.*

Register

For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Last updated: