Take a Break - group for Caregivers
Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.
When:
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
About
When
Group takes place from 10:00-10:20 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone. Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.*
Register
For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT