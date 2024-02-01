PACT Act Claims Clinic - Mankato, MN
Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, or other toxic substances?
When:
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
100 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Mankato, MN
Cost:
Free
PACT Act Claims Clinic
February 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Mankato Armory
100 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Mankato, MN 56001
Veterans Affairs representatives will be available in partnership with Blue Earth County Veterans Service Office. Additional Veteran resource entities will also be on site.
Please visit https://bit.ly/3TXCWVg or call your local CVSO office by February 14, 2024, to reserve your spot! Appointments encouraged and walk-ins accepted.
What you can do at the clinic:
- Ask about existing claims.
- Start a new claim.
- Enroll in VA health care.
- Toxic exposure screening information.
- Benefit information for Veterans and surviving spouses.
What to bring:
- A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.
- Any recent correspondence about a claim you have questions about.