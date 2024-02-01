PACT Act Claims Clinic - Mankato, MN

PACT Act Claims Clinic

February 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Mankato Armory

100 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Mankato, MN 56001

Veterans Affairs representatives will be available in partnership with Blue Earth County Veterans Service Office. Additional Veteran resource entities will also be on site.

Please visit https://bit.ly/3TXCWVg or call your local CVSO office by February 14, 2024, to reserve your spot! Appointments encouraged and walk-ins accepted.

What you can do at the clinic:

Ask about existing claims.

Start a new claim.

Enroll in VA health care.

Toxic exposure screening information.

Benefit information for Veterans and surviving spouses.

What to bring: