Stop by our Advance Care Planning Drop-In Clinic at the Minneapolis VA medical center, room 2G-102 on February 21, March 20, or April 17, 2024 between 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. to learn more about advanced care planning.

What is advanced care planning?

A process of thinking about and communicating your healthcare wishes in advance of a medical crisis. Discuss your values, goals, and preferences for care.

Why attend?

Get information on VA health care directives and assistance with completing these documents. Discuss other topics related to advance care planning needs.

Questions?

Contact Megan Schmitz, Advance Care Planning/Veterans Community Partnership Coordinator for more information at 612-467-4036.