Join us for an Introduction to Whole Health

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Attend a one time Intro to Whole Health class to learn more!

Drop in to a face-to-face class the 4th Monday of the month, 4:00-5:30 p.m., in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Chapel.

You can also schedule a virtual class:

1st Thursday of the month from noon-1:00 p.m., or

3rd Monday of the month from 11:00 a.m.-noon

Call 612-725-8194 to schedule or learn more about Whole Health.

