Introduction to Whole Health
Whole Health centers around what matters to you.
When:
Mon. Feb 26, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1st floor, main Chapel off of the flag atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Join us for an Introduction to Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Attend a one time Intro to Whole Health class to learn more!
Drop in to a face-to-face class the 4th Monday of the month, 4:00-5:30 p.m., in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Chapel.
You can also schedule a virtual class:
- 1st Thursday of the month from noon-1:00 p.m., or
- 3rd Monday of the month from 11:00 a.m.-noon
Call 612-725-8194 to schedule or learn more about Whole Health.
