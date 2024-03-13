Skip to Content

It’s go time - food on the run! National Nutrition Month presentation

Learn about healthy snack choices to bring, and healthier options to grab, when you don't have snacks prepared.

When:

Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Who: Veterans 

What: Presentation by the Minneapolis VA Dietetic Interns for National Nutrition Month

"It’s go time - food on the run!" Learn about healthy snack choices to bring, and healthier options to grab, when you don't have snacks prepared.

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center auditorium

