It’s go time - food on the run! National Nutrition Month presentation
Learn about healthy snack choices to bring, and healthier options to grab, when you don't have snacks prepared.
When:
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Who: Veterans
What: Presentation by the Minneapolis VA Dietetic Interns for National Nutrition Month
Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center auditorium