Take a Break - group for Caregivers

Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

About

Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When

Group is a 20-minute Webex video call at 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Register

Complete a one-time registration to “drop-in” and attend as able!* For more information or to register and get Webex link, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

View other times for this event