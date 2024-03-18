Skip to Content

Take a Break - group for Caregivers

Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When:

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

About

Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When

Group is a 20-minute Webex video call at 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Register

Complete a one-time registration to “drop-in” and attend as able!* For more information or to register and get Webex link, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: