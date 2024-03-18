Take a Break - group for Caregivers
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.
When:
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
About
When
Group is a 20-minute Webex video call at 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Register
Complete a one-time registration to “drop-in” and attend as able!* For more information or to register and get Webex link, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT