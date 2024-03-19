Limb Loss Awareness Fair
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Visit our Limb Loss Awareness Fair on April 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Medical Center auditorium.
Meet with our amputation care team as well as other hospital staff who work with Veterans to prevent further limb loss. We'll provide education and resources on the importance of nutrition, therapy services, and how to connect with these services at VA.