Caregiver Support Program Annual Resource Fair - virtual
For Caregivers of Veterans, Veterans and providers who are interested in resources for Veterans.
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:45 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Caregiver Support Program Annual Resource Fair! This virtual event is accessible two ways, through Webex (video and audio) or by phone.
The event takes place on April 16, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. For more information contact the Caregiver Support Program at 612-467-5405.
Caregivers of Veterans, Veterans and providers who are interested in resources should attend.
How to join
Video and audio: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m4727c005227f58a7fe5ebee04acb5d3b
Phone: 1-833-558-0712 then code 2827 123 2229
Please Note: if using a Smart phone go to your app store and download the free WEBEX app to join.
Program presenters and topics
8:30 a.m. — Opening Remarks by Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director
8:30 a.m. — Brief Introduction/Housekeeping
8:35 a.m. — Caregiver Support Program Overview
9:15 a.m. — Wisconsin Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)
10:00 a.m. — Wisconsin Veterans Home
10:30 a.m. — VA Center for Integrative Health & Healing
11:30 a.m. — MN Food HelpLine
12:00 p.m. — Break
12:30 p.m. — Caring Bridge
1:00 p.m. — Caregiver Support Program Occupational Therapy
2:00 p.m. — Trellis/Senior Linkage Line
3:00 p.m. — Veterans Benefits Administration
3:30 p.m. — Wrap up and Mindfulness Practice