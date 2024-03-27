Caregiver Support Program Annual Resource Fair - virtual

For Caregivers of Veterans, Veterans and providers who are interested in resources for Veterans.

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:45 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join us for our Caregiver Support Program Annual Resource Fair! This virtual event is accessible two ways, through Webex (video and audio) or by phone.

The event takes place on April 16, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. For more information contact the Caregiver Support Program at 612-467-5405.

Caregivers of Veterans, Veterans and providers who are interested in resources should attend.

How to join

Video and audio: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m4727c005227f58a7fe5ebee04acb5d3b

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 then code 2827 123 2229

Please Note: if using a Smart phone go to your app store and download the free WEBEX app to join.

Program presenters and topics

8:30 a.m. — Opening Remarks by Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director

8:30 a.m. — Brief Introduction/Housekeeping

8:35 a.m. — Caregiver Support Program Overview

9:15 a.m. — Wisconsin Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)

10:00 a.m. — Wisconsin Veterans Home

10:30 a.m. — VA Center for Integrative Health & Healing

11:30 a.m. — MN Food HelpLine

12:00 p.m. — Break

12:30 p.m. — Caring Bridge

1:00 p.m. — Caregiver Support Program Occupational Therapy

2:00 p.m. — Trellis/Senior Linkage Line

3:00 p.m. — Veterans Benefits Administration

3:30 p.m. — Wrap up and Mindfulness Practice