Parkinson’s General Support Group (in person and virtual)

Veterans with Parkinson's Disease and their Care Partners, join us in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month!

When:

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

3rd floor, room 3B-108

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Veterans with Parkinson's Disease and their Care Partners, join us in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month! Thursday, April 18, 2024, 1:00-3:00 p.m., no registration required.

  • 1300-1315: Arrival, meet and greet
  • 1315-1330: Welcome
  • 1330-1415: Ask the Neurologist! with Dr. Lauren Schrock, movement disorders neurologist
  • 1415-1500: Conversation and support

In person: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, room 3B-108

Virtual via Webex: login by 1:15 p.m., join event

