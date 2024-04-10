Parkinson’s General Support Group (in person and virtual)
Veterans with Parkinson's Disease and their Care Partners, join us in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month!
When:
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
3rd floor, room 3B-108
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Veterans with Parkinson's Disease and their Care Partners, join us in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month! Thursday, April 18, 2024, 1:00-3:00 p.m., no registration required.
- 1300-1315: Arrival, meet and greet
- 1315-1330: Welcome
- 1330-1415: Ask the Neurologist! with Dr. Lauren Schrock, movement disorders neurologist
- 1415-1500: Conversation and support
In person: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, room 3B-108
Virtual via Webex: login by 1:15 p.m., join event