Stroke Awareness Fair

Connect with VA and community agencies to help spread education and awareness of stroke prevention.

When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am CT Where: 1st floor, main auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Get directions on Google Maps to Minneapolis VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Learn ways to lower your odds, including enrolling with My HealtheVet, blood pressure monitoring, our adaptive sports options through Recreational Therapy, and more resources and education!

Meet with staff to learn more about:

Recreation Therapy – Adaptive Sports/Leisure

Integrative Health

My HealtheVet

Occupational Therapy

Advanced Care Planning

Caregiver Support Program

Sleep Apnea Clinic

Managing Your Diabetes

Nutrition

Blood Pressure Monitoring Station

Tobacco Cessation

