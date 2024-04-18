Stroke Awareness Fair
Connect with VA and community agencies to help spread education and awareness of stroke prevention.
When:
Thu. May 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
1st floor, main auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Learn ways to lower your odds, including enrolling with My HealtheVet, blood pressure monitoring, our adaptive sports options through Recreational Therapy, and more resources and education!
Meet with staff to learn more about:
- Recreation Therapy – Adaptive Sports/Leisure
- Integrative Health
- My HealtheVet
- Occupational Therapy
- Advanced Care Planning
- Caregiver Support Program
- Sleep Apnea Clinic
- Managing Your Diabetes
- Nutrition
- Blood Pressure Monitoring Station
- Tobacco Cessation
