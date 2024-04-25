Screening and Treatment Options for Medication Assisted Treatment - Mental Health Month

Explanation of Medication Assisted Therapies (MAT) and how it plays a vital role in the treatment plan of Veterans with substance abuse.

When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: Screening and Treatment Options for Medication Assisted Treatment

Date/Time: 5/2/2024 12-12:45 pm CT

Facilitator: Hayley J. Haertel, PA-C Sioux Falls

Description: Ms. Haertel will provide an explanation of Medication Assisted Therapies (MAT) and how it plays a vital role in the treatment plan of Veterans with substance abuse. Ms. Haertel will also discuss various options for MAT for opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and stimulant use disorder.