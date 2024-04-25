Skip to Content

Screening and Treatment Options for Medication Assisted Treatment - Mental Health Month

Explanation of Medication Assisted Therapies (MAT) and how it plays a vital role in the treatment plan of Veterans with substance abuse.

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

  • Facilitator: Hayley J. Haertel, PA-C Sioux Falls

