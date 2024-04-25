Understanding Intimate Partner Violence in the Veteran Population - Mental Health Month

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) poses a significant public health burden across the United States affecting both men and women in a wide range of psychosocial areas.

When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: Understanding Intimate Partner Violence in the Veteran Population

Date/Time: 5/3/2024 1-2 pm CT

Facilitators: Jennifer Evans, MSW, CSW-PIP and Melissa Suter, CSW-PIP Sioux Falls

Description: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) poses a significant public health burden across the United States affecting both men and women in a wide range of psychosocial areas. Military service has unique psychosocial, social, and environmental factors that may contribute to the elevated risk of IPV in service members and Veterans. This presentation will help participants understand the differences between healthy, unhealthy, and high-risk behavior types. It will also explain the different types of intimate partner violence and factors that can increase risks in high-risk relationships. The presentation will focus on the connection between military services and the prevalence of intimate partner violence.