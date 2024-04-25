Is Your Sleep Pattern Healthy? Why We Need Good Sleep - Mental Health Month

Skip to Content

Discuss research on the benefits of sleep on an individual's well-being.

  • Date/Time: 5/6/2024 1-1:30 pm CT
  • Facilitator: Leia Twigg-Smith, PsyD, LP St. Cloud

Description: This presentation will aim to discuss research on the benefits of sleep on an individual's well-being. Tips to optimize good sleep will also be reviewed.

