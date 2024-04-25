Is Your Sleep Pattern Healthy? Why We Need Good Sleep - Mental Health Month
Discuss research on the benefits of sleep on an individual's well-being.
When:
Mon. May 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators
- All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!
- Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d
Title: Is Your Sleep Pattern Healthy? Why We Need Good Sleep
- Date/Time: 5/6/2024 1-1:30 pm CT
- Facilitator: Leia Twigg-Smith, PsyD, LP St. Cloud
Description: This presentation will aim to discuss research on the benefits of sleep on an individual's well-being. Tips to optimize good sleep will also be reviewed.