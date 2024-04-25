Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Sequential Intercept Model - Mental Health Month
When:
Wed. May 8, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators
- All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!
- Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d
Title: Sequential Intercept Model
- Date/Time: 5/8/2024 12:30-1 pm CT
- Facilitator: Ed Haycraft, MSW, LISW, ACADC-NR Iowa City
Description: Mr. Haycraft will provide a thorough review of the Sequential Intercept Model. The Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) details how individuals with mental and substance use disorders as well as bio-psycho-social needs either avoid contact with or navigate through the legal system. This includes diversion and deflection and services available to the individual.