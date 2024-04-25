Skip to Content

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Sequential Intercept Model - Mental Health Month

How individuals with mental and substance use disorders as well as bio-psycho-social needs either avoid contact with or navigate through the legal system.

When:

Wed. May 8, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

Title: Sequential Intercept Model

  • Date/Time: 5/8/2024 12:30-1 pm CT
  • Facilitator: Ed Haycraft, MSW, LISW, ACADC-NR Iowa City

Description: Mr. Haycraft will provide a thorough review of the Sequential Intercept Model. The Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) details how individuals with mental and substance use disorders as well as bio-psycho-social needs either avoid contact with or navigate through the legal system. This includes diversion and deflection and services available to the individual.

Last updated: