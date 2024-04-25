Substance Overdose, Withdrawal, and Harm Reduction - Mental Health Month

The Vets Rise team will provide education regarding administration of naloxone, fentanyl test kits, and an easy-to-use template for documentation.

When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Title: Substance Overdose, Withdrawal, and Harm Reduction

Date/Time: 5/9/2024 1-2 pm CT

Facilitator: Dr. Tracanne Legatt, LPCC, LADC St. Cloud

Description: The Vets Rise team presentation will cover a continuum of substance overdose and withdrawal symptoms. It will provide education regarding administration of naloxone, fentanyl test kits, and an easy-to-use template for documentation. This team provides similar material for Veterans receiving care in MHRRTP and IOP. The team aims to break down stigma, opening opportunities for candid conversations with Veterans and their loved ones. Veterans and their loved ones may experience fears regarding overdose and/or withdrawal, therefore it is important for all providers to learn effective overdose harm reduction strategies.