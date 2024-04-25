Communication, Are You Listening? - Mental Health Month

Have you ever listened and never heard? Have you ever spoken and felt like you weren’t listened to?

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: Communication, Are You Listening?

Date/Time: 5/13/2024 11-23 pm CT

Facilitators: Lawrence "Lilly" Lilienthal, Peer Support Apprentice & Toni McWilliams, Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) Minneapolis

Description: Have you ever listened and never heard? Have you ever spoken and felt like you weren’t listened to? Effective communication is essential for building and maintaining healthy personal and professional relationships. In this presentation you will learn how to effectively communicate and listen to truly hear.