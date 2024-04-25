Recovery in Action: Women’s Peer Support Recovery Stories - Mental Health Month

Hear the recovery stories of three strong, resilient women Veterans who currently work as VA Peer Specialists.

When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Facilitators: Kimberly Harr, CPS Fargo, Toni McWilliams, CPS Minneapolis, Megan Rogers, Peer Support Apprentice Des Moines, & Katie Weinkauff, LCSW-S Des Moines

Description: In this presentation you will hear the recovery stories of three strong, resilient women Veterans who currently work as VA Peer Specialists, stories of strength, bravery, and hope. Learn from these women Veterans on what recovery means to them, knowing when they needed to reach out for help, and how they committed to their respective recovery journey.