Recovery Model: Principles and Practices - Mental Health Month

Learn about the recovery model, including the 10 principles of recovery, and how VA implements this model into the care and services offered.

When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: Recovery Model: Principles and Practices

Date/Time: 5/17/2024 12-1 pm CT

Facilitators: Molly Smith MSW, LICSW Minneapolis & Stardust RedBow, LCSW Black Hills

Description: In this training you will learn about the recovery model, including the 10 principles of recovery, and how VA implements this model into the care and services offered. You will also learn about the importance of language, specifically recovery-oriented language, and what we think or say impacts our behaviors. Recovery is for everyone. Recovery is for YOU!