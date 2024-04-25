Skip to Content

LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ VCC Role, and Resources - Mental Health Month

This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs, and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, and more.

When:

Mon. May 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

Title: LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Role, and Resources

  • Date/Time: 5/20/2024 12-1 pm CT
  • Facilitators: Teresa Capecchi, MSN, RN, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator & Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Minneapolis

Description:  The VHA is very proud and honored to serve all who have served, including all LGBTQ+ Veterans. This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs, and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, ways in which you can provide affirmative care/support to LGBTQ+ Veterans, the role and purpose of VA’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators (VCC), and resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans and Veteran supporters.

Last updated: