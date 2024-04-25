LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ VCC Role, and Resources - Mental Health Month

This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs, and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, and more.

When: Mon. May 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Role, and Resources

Facilitators: Teresa Capecchi, MSN, RN, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator & Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Minneapolis

Description: The VHA is very proud and honored to serve all who have served, including all LGBTQ+ Veterans. This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs, and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, ways in which you can provide affirmative care/support to LGBTQ+ Veterans, the role and purpose of VA’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators (VCC), and resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans and Veteran supporters.