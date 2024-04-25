Chair Yoga - Mental Health Month
Presentation on yoga will discuss the 8 limbs of yoga and how they can be useful in one’s recovery.
When:
Tue. May 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators
- All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!
- Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d
Title: Chair Yoga
- Date/Time: 5/21/2024 12-1 pm CT
- Facilitator: Kristin Olson, CTRS, RYT 500, AYS, Certified iRest Teacher St. Cloud
Description: The presentation on yoga will discuss the 8 limbs of yoga and how they can be useful in one’s recovery. At the end of the presentation participants will have the opportunity to experience a short chair yoga practice.