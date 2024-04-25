Skip to Content

Chair Yoga - Mental Health Month

Presentation on yoga will discuss the 8 limbs of yoga and how they can be useful in one’s recovery.

When:

Tue. May 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

Title: Chair Yoga

  • Date/Time: 5/21/2024 12-1 pm CT
  • Facilitator: Kristin Olson, CTRS, RYT 500, AYS, Certified iRest Teacher St. Cloud

Description: The presentation on yoga will discuss the 8 limbs of yoga and how they can be useful in one’s recovery. At the end of the presentation participants will have the opportunity to experience a short chair yoga practice.

Last updated: