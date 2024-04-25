Anti Racism & Mental Health Recovery (ARMHR) - Mental Health Month

Promoting recovery and racial equity share a common goal to liberate all people by breaking down systemic barriers to empowerment and self-determination.

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: Anti Racism & Mental Health Recovery (ARMHR)

Date/Time: 5/22/2024 12-1 pm CT

Facilitators: Alesia Bishop, PsyD, MSSW, LCSW-BACS Local Recovery Coordinator Shreveport and Sara Schwartz, LISW Iowa City

Description: Promoting recovery and racial equity share a common goal to liberate all people by breaking down systemic barriers to empowerment and self-determination. Learn about how to view the 10 recovery principles from an anti-racist lens and how to take concrete actions as allies in recovery-oriented, anti-racist work.