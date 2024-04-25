Skip to Content

Anti Racism & Mental Health Recovery (ARMHR) - Mental Health Month

Promoting recovery and racial equity share a common goal to liberate all people by breaking down systemic barriers to empowerment and self-determination.

Wed. May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

  • Facilitators: Alesia Bishop, PsyD, MSSW, LCSW-BACS Local Recovery Coordinator Shreveport and Sara Schwartz, LISW Iowa City

Description: Promoting recovery and racial equity share a common goal to liberate all people by breaking down systemic barriers to empowerment and self-determination. Learn about how to view the 10 recovery principles from an anti-racist lens and how to take concrete actions as allies in recovery-oriented, anti-racist work.

