Postvention: Providing Care to Suicide Loss Survivors - Mental Health Month

Providing care to individuals following a loss by suicide.

When: Fri. May 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Title: Postvention: Providing Care to Suicide Loss Survivors

Date/Time: 5/24/2024 12-1 pm CT

Facilitators: Annette Mason, MSW, LICSW & Katie Hissam, MSW, LICSW St. Cloud

Description: We will be talking about providing care to individuals following a loss by suicide. Suicide is a traumatic loss and survivors are often left dealing with feelings which may not be often encountered in the grief process. For every loss to suicide, there are about 135 individuals impacted. Those impacted by loss may also be at greater risk for suicide. We will talk about providing care and support to those who have lost a loved one to suicide.