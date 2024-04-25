Mental Health & Self Care - Mental Health Month

Mental health is a nuanced and complex subject. Self-care and mental health influence each other and our daily lives.

When: Tue. May 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Facilitator: Sara Schwartz, LISW Iowa City

Description: Mental health is a nuanced and complex subject. Self-care and mental health influence each other and our daily lives. Identifying vulnerabilities by engaging in self-care practices can help prevent, minimize, and aid in coping with mental health difficulties. This learning experience will take you on a journey of self-care and how you too can engage in self-care practices – fill up the bubble bath now.