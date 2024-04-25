Skip to Content

Mental Health & Self Care - Mental Health Month

When:

Tue. May 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

  • Facilitator: Sara Schwartz, LISW Iowa City

Description: Mental health is a nuanced and complex subject. Self-care and mental health influence each other and our daily lives. Identifying vulnerabilities by engaging in self-care practices can help prevent, minimize, and aid in coping with mental health difficulties. This learning experience will take you on a journey of self-care and how you too can engage in self-care practices – fill up the bubble bath now. 

