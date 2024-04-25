VA SAVE - Mental Health Month

VA S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Join via Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTNjOGY5MDgtNTczZS00YTk1LTlmNmEtNjgxM2IwNGVmZWQ0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a89cfed7-406c-4de9-9b28-520ab0f8c754%22%7d

Title: VA S.A.V.E.

Date/Time: 5/30/2024 11-11:45 am CT

Facilitator: Jennifer Hagen, LICSW Nebraska-Western Iowa

Description: VA S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide. The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention:

S - Know the Signs that indicate a Veteran might be thinking about suicide

A - Ask the most important question of all - "Are you thinking of killing yourself?"

V - Validate the Veteran's experience

E - Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help