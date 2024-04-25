Skip to Content

VA SAVE - Mental Health Month

VA S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

When:

Thu. May 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:45 am CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

Title: VA S.A.V.E.

  Date/Time: 5/30/2024 11-11:45 am CT
  • Facilitator: Jennifer Hagen, LICSW Nebraska-Western Iowa

Description: VA S.A.V.E. will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide. The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention:

S - Know the Signs that indicate a Veteran might be thinking about suicide

A - Ask the most important question of all - "Are you thinking of killing yourself?" 

V - Validate the Veteran's experience

E - Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help

