Peer Support: What Is It and How Can It Help? - Mental Health Month

When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Title: Peer Support: What Is It and How Can It Help?

Facilitator(s): Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, Toni McWilliams, CPS, and Lawrence "Lilly" Lilienthal, Peer Support Apprentice Minneapolis

Description: Have you ever wondered to yourself, "nobody understands me... I wish there was someone that just got it." In this virtual event you will learn about peer support, how it can be helpful in an individual's personal recovery journey, what peer support looks like in the VA Health Care System, and how VA Peer Support Staff model recovery.