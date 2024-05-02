Healthy Indigenous food demo with Dream of Wild Health and the Indigenous Food Network (in person and virtual)

Join us for a live cooking demo where we will learn about healthy foods that honor Indigenous knowledge, medicines and lifeways.

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: 1st floor auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN





Join us for a live cooking demo where we will learn about healthy foods that honor Indigenous knowledge, medicines and lifeways. Featuring Dream of Wild Health Chef Vanessa Casillas (Ho-Chunk).

And online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83182236101

All community members, Veterans, and interested parties are welcome to join in-person or virtually using the Zoom link.