Healthy Indigenous food demo with Dream of Wild Health and the Indigenous Food Network (in person and virtual)
Join us for a live cooking demo where we will learn about healthy foods that honor Indigenous knowledge, medicines and lifeways.
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Join us for a live cooking demo where we will learn about healthy foods that honor Indigenous knowledge, medicines and lifeways. Featuring Dream of Wild Health Chef Vanessa Casillas (Ho-Chunk).
When: May 15, 2:00 p.m.
Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center auditorium, 1 Veterans Dr., Minneapolis, MN
And online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83182236101
All community members, Veterans, and interested parties are welcome to join in-person or virtually using the Zoom link.