Veteran Food Pantry - Monthly
Monthly food pantry for Veterans. Open on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while supplies last.
When:
Repeats
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Open on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while supplies last.
The pantry is located in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center first floor auditorium.
Veterans accessing the pantry are not required to meet with a clinician nor do you need to be enrolled in VA healthcare; you simply need to express a need for food and verify your Veteran status with a military ID, state license, or DD214. Family members and eligible caregivers of Veterans will also be able to access the pantry.
Other services and resources provided on the day of the pantry may include VA enrollment and benefits, suicide prevention, social work, and nutrition.
Tue. May 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT