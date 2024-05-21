Town hall for metro area VA Community Clinics Veterans and Caregivers (virtual)

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session. Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually.

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Cost: Free





Metro area VA community clinics virtual town hall for Veterans and Caregivers

Maplewood, Northwest Metro, and Shakopee VA Clinics virtual town hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually on your computer, mobile device, or room device via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Microsoft Teams meeting (video and audio)

Join on your computer or mobile device: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YTljMjI1YzItZDk5Yi00NjRkLTlmZDAtYTFiYWQ2Yjg1MGVm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d8aa9907-b0aa-42eb-b8a6-2fedf86ca155%22%7d

Call in (audio only)

Phone: 872-701-0185; Conference ID: 429 633 609#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.