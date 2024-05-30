Veterans Job & Resource Fair
Come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. New this year! We will have a FREE professional attire clothing closet available for Veterans in need of interview clothing.
When:
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor auditorium and 2nd floor flag atrium balcony
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
- New this year! We will have a FREE professional attire clothing closet available for Veterans in need of interview clothing.
- No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume.
- We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.
Veterans Job & Resource Fair
June 11, 2024 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Auditorium & Flag Atrium Balcony
One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Featured Businesses
- TekSystems
- MN Department of Human Services
- Bokers, Inc
- Design Ready Controls
- MN Warrior
- Enterprise
- Children’s Minnesota
- Mall of America
- International Paper
- Helmets to Hardhats
- Education Services, Veterans Benefits Administration
- Mains’l
- Animal Humane Society
- US Immigration and Customs
- City of St. Paul
- Every Third Saturday
- VA Vet Center
- VBA Debt Management Center
- VA Medical Center
- Hennepin County Veterans Service
- Home Depot
- WSB
- Endeavor Air
- Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs
- Minneapolis VA Veteran-Community Partnership
- DEED
- VA Police Department
- Blackeye Beverage
- State of MN Voc Rehab Services
- Small Business Administration
- DEED Vets Employment
- MAC-V
- VBA VR&E
- Veteran Resilience Project
- Crescent Career Center