Veterans Job & Resource Fair

Come prepared for a potential interview and don't forget your resume. New this year! We will have a FREE professional attire clothing closet available for Veterans in need of interview clothing.

When:

Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

1st floor auditorium and 2nd floor flag atrium balcony

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

  • New this year! We will have a FREE professional attire clothing closet available for Veterans in need of interview clothing.
  • No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume.
  • We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.

June 11, 2024 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Auditorium & Flag Atrium Balcony
One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417

  • TekSystems
  • MN Department of Human Services
  • Bokers, Inc
  • Design Ready Controls
  • MN Warrior
  • Enterprise
  • Children’s Minnesota
  • Mall of America
  • International Paper
  • Helmets to Hardhats
  • Education Services, Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Mains’l
  • Animal Humane Society
  • US Immigration and Customs
  • City of St. Paul
  • Every Third Saturday
  • VA Vet Center
  • VBA Debt Management Center
  • VA Medical Center
  • Hennepin County Veterans Service
  • Home Depot
  • WSB
  • Endeavor Air
  • Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Minneapolis VA Veteran-Community Partnership
  • DEED
  • VA Police Department
  • Blackeye Beverage
  • State of MN Voc Rehab Services
  • Small Business Administration
  • DEED Vets Employment
  • MAC-V
  • VBA VR&E
  • Veteran Resilience Project
  • Crescent Career Center

