Juneteenth - 3rd Annual Freedom Day Celebration

Join us for a Juneteenth Freed Day celebration for events, food trucks, resources, and more.

When:

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

outside, main pavilion near the SCI/D building

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA African American Special Emphasis Program Presents

Events

  • 11:00 - 11:15 AM: Opening Ceremony - Director Patrick Kelly, Minneapolis VAHCS
  • 11:15 - 11:30 AM: Lift Every Voice - The Old Tymers
  • 11:30 - 11:45 AM: Juneteenth History - Mr. Lee Jordan, Midwest & State Director of Juneteenth
  • 12:00 - 12:15 PM: Samaiah Bryant Dance Performance
  • 12:30 -12:45 PM: Electric Slide Dance (All are welcome to join)
  • 12:45 - 1:00 PM: Poem Reading “And Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou - Corron Baskin
  • 1:00 - 1:15 PM: Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team
  • 1:15 - 2:00 PM: Interactive Group Performance - Women’s Drumming Group

