Juneteenth - 3rd Annual Freedom Day Celebration
Join us for a Juneteenth Freed Day celebration for events, food trucks, resources, and more.
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
outside, main pavilion near the SCI/D building
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA African American Special Emphasis Program Presents
Juneteenth - 3rd Annual Freedom Day Celebration
June 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
1 Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN, 55417
Main Pavilion near the SCI/D building
Events
- 11:00 - 11:15 AM: Opening Ceremony - Director Patrick Kelly, Minneapolis VAHCS
- 11:15 - 11:30 AM: Lift Every Voice - The Old Tymers
- 11:30 - 11:45 AM: Juneteenth History - Mr. Lee Jordan, Midwest & State Director of Juneteenth
- 12:00 - 12:15 PM: Samaiah Bryant Dance Performance
- 12:30 -12:45 PM: Electric Slide Dance (All are welcome to join)
- 12:45 - 1:00 PM: Poem Reading “And Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou - Corron Baskin
- 1:00 - 1:15 PM: Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team
- 1:15 - 2:00 PM: Interactive Group Performance - Women’s Drumming Group