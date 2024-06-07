Veteran resource booth at Twin Cities Pride Festival
Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.
When:
Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Loring Park
1382 Willow St
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Visit our Minneapolis VA outreach team at the Twin Cities Pride Festival, June 29-30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, at Loring Park. Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.
Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Sun. Jun 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT