Veteran resource booth at Twin Cities Pride Festival

Visit our Minneapolis VA outreach team at the Twin Cities Pride Festival, June 29-30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, at Loring Park. Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.

Sun. Jun 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

