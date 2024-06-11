Skip to Content

Empowered Relief ® Train Your Brain Away from Pain (in person)

green background with black text that reads Train You Brain Away from Pain

Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief ® is for YOU! This ONE-TIME class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief.

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Repeats

4th floor, 4T

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Free

  • Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
  • Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
  • Get a free relaxation audio file
  • Create a personal plan for pain relief
  • Get connected with additional pain resources
  • Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

Sessions

Pre-registration is required.

Face-to-face at Minneapolis VA Medical Center (4T)

  • Tuesday, June 18 from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 16 from 1:00-3:30 p.m.

VA Video Connect (VVC)

  • Monday, August 19 from 9:00-11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, September 16 from 9:00-11:30 a.m.

Register

Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 or ask your care team.

Last updated: