Empowered Relief ® Train Your Brain Away from Pain (virtual)
Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief ® is for YOU! This ONE-TIME class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief.
When:
Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Do you have chronic pain?
Empowered Relief ® is for YOU! This ONE-TIME class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief. Please join us for a 2.5 hours class.
- Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
- Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
- Get a free relaxation audio file
- Create a personal plan for pain relief
- Get connected with additional pain resources
- Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up
Sessions
Pre-registration is required.
Face-to-face at Minneapolis VA Medical Center (4T)
- Tuesday, June 18 from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 16 from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
VA Video Connect (VVC)
- Monday, August 19 from 9:00-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, September 16 from 9:00-11:30 a.m.
Register
Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 or ask your care team.
