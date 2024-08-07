Skip to Content

Mental Health Awareness Day at the Minnesota State Fair

This is a day filled with interactive, engaging, educational and fun activities for people of all ages to explore mental health resources and information.

When:

Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Dan Patch Park, Minnesota State Fair

1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA Mental Health Outreach Team Resource Booth

Learn more at: 

https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/?date=2024-08-26&location=dan-patch-park-stage&category=&keywords=&submit=Apply+Filters

