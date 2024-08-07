Mental Health Awareness Day at the Minnesota State Fair
This is a day filled with interactive, engaging, educational and fun activities for people of all ages to explore mental health resources and information.
When:
Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Dan Patch Park, Minnesota State Fair
1265 Snelling Ave. N.
St. Paul, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA Mental Health Outreach Team Resource Booth
Learn more at:
https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/?date=2024-08-26&location=dan-patch-park-stage&category=&keywords=&submit=Apply+Filters