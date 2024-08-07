Skip to Content

Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair

Stop by to visit educational booths displaying programs and services that serve military families.

When:

Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Dan Patch Park, Minnesota State Fair

1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA Outreach Team Resource Booth

Learn more at: 

https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/?date=2024-08-27&location=dan-patch-park-stage&category=&keywords=&submit=Apply+Filters

