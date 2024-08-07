Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair
Stop by to visit educational booths displaying programs and services that serve military families.
When:
Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Dan Patch Park, Minnesota State Fair
1265 Snelling Ave. N.
St. Paul, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA Outreach Team Resource Booth
Learn more at:
https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/?date=2024-08-27&location=dan-patch-park-stage&category=&keywords=&submit=Apply+Filters