Town hall for Wisconsin area VA Community Clinics Veterans and Caregivers (virtual)

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Cost: Free





Hayward, Rice Lake, and Chippewa Valley VA Clinics virtual town hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Microsoft Teams meeting (video and audio)

Join on your computer or mobile device: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MDc0ZWI3NDUtOWU5YS00YzY5LTkxYjQtNTdlN2YwZGYxMWI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d8aa9907-b0aa-42eb-b8a6-2fedf86ca155%22%7d

Call in (audio only)

Phone: 872-701-0185; Conference ID: 948 205 699#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.

