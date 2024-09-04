Skip to Content

Mental health summit

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

2024 Minneapolis VAHCS Mental Health Summit

September 20, 2024 from 9am to 4pm

Join us to learn about the challenges, resilience, and strength of LGBTQ+ Veterans and how the VA and community can better serve this population

Keynote provided by Terrence Robertson, Major, Retired Army

Agenda:

  • LGBTQ_ Veteran history and language
  • VA policies/services
  • LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator roles
  • Transgender/Gender Diverse E-Consult
  • Healthy Relationships

  • Suicide Prevention and Bystander Intervention

     

    The event is virtual, open to all and free. Registration link coming soon.
     

