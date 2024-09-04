Mental health summit
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
2024 Minneapolis VAHCS Mental Health Summit
September 20, 2024 from 9am to 4pm
Join us to learn about the challenges, resilience, and strength of LGBTQ+ Veterans and how the VA and community can better serve this population
Keynote provided by Terrence Robertson, Major, Retired Army
Agenda:
- LGBTQ_ Veteran history and language
- VA policies/services
- LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator roles
- Transgender/Gender Diverse E-Consult
- Healthy Relationships
Suicide Prevention and Bystander Intervention
The event is virtual, open to all and free. Registration link coming soon.