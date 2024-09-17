Train your brain away from pain
When:
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 pm CT
Where:
4T112-113
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
To register:
Call Whole Health at
Do you have chronic pain?
Empowered Relief is for you! This one-time class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief.
- Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
- Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
- Get a free relaxation audiofile
- Create a personal plan for pain relief
- Get connected with additional pain resources
- Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up