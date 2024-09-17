Skip to Content

Train your brain away from pain

When:

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 pm CT

Where:

4T112-113

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

To register:

Call Whole Health at or ask your care team

Do you have chronic pain?

Empowered Relief is for you! This one-time class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief.

  • Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
  • Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
  • Get a free relaxation audiofile
  • Create a personal plan for pain relief
  • Get connected with additional pain resources
  • Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

 

