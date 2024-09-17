train your brain away from pain, pain management

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: 4T 112-113 One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free Registration: Required





To register: Call Whole Health at or ask your care team

Do you have chronic pain?

Empowered Relief is for you! This one-time class is for Veterans with chronic pain. Research has shown it can offer long-term relief.

Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself

Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away

Get a free relaxation audiofile

Create a personal plan for pain relief

Get connected with additional pain resources

Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

