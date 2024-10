When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free





Join Caregiver Support Program staff to learn about the Minneapolis VA Caregiver Support Program and let your creativity fly! There will be supplies for coloring, drawing, and creating a vision board. No registration required.

Call the Caregiver Support Program at 612-467-5405 with any additional questions.

