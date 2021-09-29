Events
Intro to whole health (virtual)
Intro to whole health is designed to introduce you to the VA whole health approach to care. Our number one goal is that you accomplish the life vision you create for yourself.
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
MOVE! Start SMART introductory visit (virtual)
Veterans will learn about healthy eating, weight loss support and other VA nutrition services.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Veterans town hall (virtual)
Chippewa Valley VA Clinic, Hayward VA Clinic and Rice Lake VA Clinic - Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Veterans town hall (virtual)
Albert Lea VA Clinic, Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Rochester VA Clinic and St. James VA Clinic - Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT