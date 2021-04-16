 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Past events

Red carpet welcome (virtual)

As a newly enrolled Veteran, we invite you to attend a “red carpet welcome” orientation.

When
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Where

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care & Support Resources

LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care & Support Resources

When
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Peer Support Program at Minneapolis VAHCS

This event will provide information about the Peer Support Program at Minneapolis VA

When
Friday, May 14, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST

Cancer education and support group (virtual)

For Veterans who have cancer or have experienced it in the past, and their caregivers

When
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CST

Minneapolis health care Placeholder - Event

When
Friday, Apr 16, 2021
9:13 a.m. – 10:13 a.m. CST
1