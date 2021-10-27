Virtual Veterans town hall
Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Virtual Town Hall for Veterans & Caregivers
Albert Lea VA Clinic, Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic (Mankato), Rochester VA Clinic and St. James VA Clinic
Please join us for an update from Director Patrick Kelly and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), followed by a Q&A session for Veterans.
WHEN: Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
Phone Conference ID: 718 296 737#
All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. if you dialed in *6 unmutes the phone.