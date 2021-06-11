Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) clinic

Though ALS can't be cured, treatment is provided to improve quality and perhaps duration of life. The Minneapolis VA ALS clinic provides high quality, coordinated interdisciplinary care for patients and families affected by this disease.

Through collaborative efforts with local ALS clinics, the team provides integrated co-managed ALS care for those already being seen in the private sector, as well as, care for those seen only in the VA system.

Services offered at the Minneapolis VA ALS clinic include all primary health and specialty care services, plus:

ALS patient and caregiver support groups

Assistive technology and wheel chair clinics

Care coordination and homecare

Physical and occupational therapy

Speech Pathology

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System has been named a Certified Treatment Center of Excellence by the ALS Association.

The ALS clinic is located within the Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center, at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Handicapped parking is available outside of the SCI/D Center.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call the SCI/D Center at 612-629-7005.