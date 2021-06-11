Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) clinic
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive disease of the motor neurons that can lead to muscle weakness in extremities, problems with speaking or swallowing, and difficulty with breathing.
Though ALS can't be cured, treatment is provided to improve quality and perhaps duration of life. The Minneapolis VA ALS clinic provides high quality, coordinated interdisciplinary care for patients and families affected by this disease.
Through collaborative efforts with local ALS clinics, the team provides integrated co-managed ALS care for those already being seen in the private sector, as well as, care for those seen only in the VA system.
Services offered at the Minneapolis VA ALS clinic include all primary health and specialty care services, plus:
- ALS patient and caregiver support groups
- Assistive technology and wheel chair clinics
- Care coordination and homecare
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Speech Pathology
The Minneapolis VA Health Care System has been named a Certified Treatment Center of Excellence by the ALS Association.
Contact
The ALS clinic is located within the Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center, at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Handicapped parking is available outside of the SCI/D Center.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call the SCI/D Center at 612-629-7005.