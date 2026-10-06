Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, Minneapolis VA health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jonelle Glubke
Director of Minneapolis VA Homeless Programs and Community Resource and Referral Center
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Email: Jonelle.Glubke@va.gov
Care we provide
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Minneapolis VA health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Community Resource and Referral Center
The Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center is located in downtown Minneapolis - near the Basilica of St. Mary, MCTC, and the University of St. Thomas. We are one block southeast of Hennepin Avenue, and three blocks northwest of Nicollet Mall.
Location
1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403
VA Mobile Medical Unit
The Minneapolis VA Mobile Medical Unit provides Veterans with prevention care, health assessments, homeless outreach, and referrals to VA medical services.
- The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) expands VA outreach by bringing medical and social services directly to Veterans in the community.
- Provides wrap‑around, coordinated care for Veterans experiencing homelessness or high vulnerability.
- Offers a private exam room, wheelchair ramp, generator/shore power, refrigeration for medications, and storage for medical supplies.
- Delivers primary care, urgent care, wound care, prevention services, first aid, and assistance connecting to specialty care.
- Includes social work support, hygiene kits, clothing, snacks, and on‑site referrals to VA and community resources.
- Staffed by a multidisciplinary team such as primary care, nursing, mental health, social work, and peer support specialists.
- Designed to improve access to care, reduce no‑show rates, and strengthen trust within the community.
Location and schedule
Every other Tuesday – St. Paul Opportunity Center
422 Dorothy Day Place, St. Paul, MN 55102
10:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Every other Tuesday – Upper Post
6210 Bloomington road, Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, MN 55111
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Every Tuesday – Union Gospel Mission
435 University Ave. E, St. Paul, MN 55130
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.