Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, Minneapolis VA health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jonelle Glubke
Director of Minneapolis VA Homeless Programs and Community Resource and Referral Center
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-313-3246
Email: Jonelle.Glubke@va.gov
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Minneapolis VA health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Location
The Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center is located in downtown Minneapolis - near the Basilica of St. Mary, MCTC, and the University of St. Thomas. We are one block southeast of Hennepin Avenue, and three blocks northwest of Nicollet Mall.
Address
1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403