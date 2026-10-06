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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, Minneapolis VA health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jonelle Glubke

Director of Minneapolis VA Homeless Programs and Community Resource and Referral Center

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Email: Jonelle.Glubke@va.gov

Care we provide

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Minneapolis VA health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Community Resource and Referral Center

The Minneapolis VA Community Resource and Referral Center is located in downtown Minneapolis - near the Basilica of St. Mary, MCTC, and the University of St. Thomas. We are one block southeast of Hennepin Avenue, and three blocks northwest of Nicollet Mall.

Location

1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403

White text that reads "Mobile Medical Unit" on a blue background with a read, white, and blue van.

VA Mobile Medical Unit

The Minneapolis VA Mobile Medical Unit provides Veterans with prevention care, health assessments, homeless outreach, and referrals to VA medical services.

  • The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) expands VA outreach by bringing medical and social services directly to Veterans in the community.
  • Provides wrap‑around, coordinated care for Veterans experiencing homelessness or high vulnerability.
  • Offers a private exam room, wheelchair ramp, generator/shore power, refrigeration for medications, and storage for medical supplies.
  • Delivers primary care, urgent care, wound care, prevention services, first aid, and assistance connecting to specialty care.
  • Includes social work support, hygiene kits, clothing, snacks, and on‑site referrals to VA and community resources.
  • Staffed by a multidisciplinary team such as primary care, nursing, mental health, social work, and peer support specialists.
  • Designed to improve access to care, reduce no‑show rates, and strengthen trust within the community.

Location and schedule

Every other Tuesday – St. Paul Opportunity Center
422 Dorothy Day Place, St. Paul, MN 55102
10:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Every other Tuesday – Upper Post
6210 Bloomington road, Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, MN 55111
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Every Tuesday – Union Gospel Mission
435 University Ave. E, St. Paul, MN 55130
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • Minneapolis VA is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • VA program for Veterans with serious mental illness. We help you set goals, learn skills and apply skills

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

  • Transitional work and supported employment program, which assists homeless Veterans in returning to competitive employment.

  • We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

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