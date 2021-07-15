Mental health care
Minneapolis VA Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Phone calls and walk-ins welcome:
Mental Health Intake
Room 1P-170
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Map of Minneapolis campus
Phone: 612-467-1921
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA
We offer both inpatient and outpatient services at our medical center and VA Community Clinics, including telehealth appointments.
Our mental health team provides consultation, evaluation and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Please talk with your provider about services that might be helpful to you. Our services include
-
- Individual therapy to help you set goals and solve problems
- Couples therapy to help you face family challenges such as parenting, relationships, coping with illness and caregiving
- Group classes and therapies to help you learn and apply skills, for example:
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy
- Moral Reconation Therapy
- SMART Recovery
-
- Consultation with prescribers (psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, pharmacists) about medications that might help you
-
- Peer support groups welcome all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. These groups are a way to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles and challenges in a safe environment
- Learn more about our peer support groups
-
- If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, Minneapolis VA can help you.
- Learn more about the care and resources we provide for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness
-
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
-
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans and service members
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
- Learn more about the post deployment clinic
-
- Case management services for individuals experiencing homelessness, severe mental illness, or frequent hospitalization
-
- Home visits for individuals who cannot access services at the hospital (through Home Based Primary Care)
-
- Mental health rehabilitation programming through the Veterans Bridge to Recovery, a program for Veterans with serious mental illness
- Learn more about the Veterans Bridge to Recovery
Veterans mental health council
Each VA supports a council of Veterans and supporters who provide input on ways to improve mental health services. The Minneapolis VA council currently meets once per month and welcomes input from Veterans, family members, friends, supporters and others who hope to improve care for Veterans.
Learn more about the Veterans mental health council at Minneapolis VA
Evidence based treatments
We place a strong emphasis on treatments that have been scientifically studied and proven to be effective.
Learn more about evidence based therapies offered at Minneapolis VA
Commitment to diversity
The Minneapolis VA Mental Health Service Line has a strong commitment to the treatment of underrepresented and marginalized communities, and training of culturally competent staff. Our goals are to create and maintain a diverse and inclusive work environment, to foster multicultural competence and self-awareness and to model cultural humility.
Minneapolis VA both serves and employs individuals of diverse backgrounds, including diversity with respect to age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, race, religion and ethnicity. As mental health professionals, it is our privilege and duty to provide culturally responsive mental health care.
We believe that increased self-awareness and sensitivity to cultural identities within our staff lead us to be more effective practitioners, teachers and researchers. Staff at Minneapolis VA are also committed to ongoing education, and real policy and institutional change. Each of us must continually strive to utilize the skills and expertise we possess to improve the lives of all Veterans.
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.