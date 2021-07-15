Commitment to diversity

The Minneapolis VA Mental Health Service Line has a strong commitment to the treatment of underrepresented and marginalized communities, and training of culturally competent staff. Our goals are to create and maintain a diverse and inclusive work environment, to foster multicultural competence and self-awareness and to model cultural humility.

Minneapolis VA both serves and employs individuals of diverse backgrounds, including diversity with respect to age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, race, religion and ethnicity. As mental health professionals, it is our privilege and duty to provide culturally responsive mental health care.

We believe that increased self-awareness and sensitivity to cultural identities within our staff lead us to be more effective practitioners, teachers and researchers. Staff at Minneapolis VA are also committed to ongoing education, and real policy and institutional change. Each of us must continually strive to utilize the skills and expertise we possess to improve the lives of all Veterans.

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.