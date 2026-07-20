How to join

Our drop-in peer support groups are facilitated by certified peer specialists (CPS) using the Webex Meetings app. No prior appointment is needed to attend these groups.

You can drop-in to any group using:

Video conferencing: (please note for this option you must use a device connected to the internet with a camera, such as a personal computer or smart phone) Using a computer, laptop or tablet click on the video conference meeting link under the day/time for the group you want to join, then follow the prompts to either install the app or click “join from your browser"

Using a smartphone with a camera, please download the Cisco Webex app to your phone first, then click on the video conference link for the group you would like to attend Phone: Simply call the number provided and then enter the access code when prompted

Please make sure that you are in a private space when joining us for group and use a headset or earbuds for the best experience. If you need assistance with joining a group or have any questions or concerns, please contact any of the CPS facilitators at their office phones listed below. NOTE: Groups are not facilitated on federal holidays.

Peer support groups

A general peer support group welcoming all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. This group is a means to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.

Tuesday/Thursday

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: (USA toll-free number 1- )

Access code: 2 # #

Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS

Office phone:

Black Veterans peer support group

A virtual peer support drop-in group welcoming all Veterans who self-identify as Black, are enrolled with Minneapolis VA and looking for support from, or willing to provide support to, other Black Veterans. This group will teach skills that help protect against the negative impact of racial stress and trauma by increasing feelings of belongingness, connectedness to racial/ethnic identity and empowerment.

Wednesday

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: (USA toll-free number 1- )

Access code: 2 ##

Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS

Office phone:

SMART recovery peer support groups

Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) recovery is a science-based, sober support program that helps people recover from addictive behaviors. This group is a peer community that offers support to Veterans who have lived experience with any addictive behaviors, including but not limited to substances, shopping, spending money, gambling, video gaming, etc.

Monday

Time: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: (USA toll-free number 1- )

Access code: 2 # #

Facilitator: Joe Steahl, CPS

Office phone:

Thursday

Time: 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: (USA toll-free number 1- )

Access code: 2 # #

Facilitator: Toni McWilliams, CPS

Office phone:

Women Veterans peer support group

A general peer support group welcoming all Women Veterans who are enrolled with Minneapolis VA Health Care System and looking for support from their fellow Women Veterans. This group is a means to talk with other Women Veterans about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.

Tuesday

Time: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: (USA toll-free number 1- )

Access code: 2 # #

Facilitator: Toni McWilliams, CPS

Office phone:

LGBTQ+ Veterans peer support group

A virtual peer support drop-in group welcoming all Veterans who identify with the LGBTQ+ community, are enrolled with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System and looking for support from, or willing to provide support to, other LGBTQ+ Veterans. This group is a means to provide a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ Veterans to receive and offer support from/to other Veterans, with an emphasis on understanding resources available and creating a sense of personal and community empowerment.

Wednesday

Time: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Login to: video conference meeting

Phone: 404-397-1596 (USA toll-free number 1-833-558-0712)

Access code: 2 # #

Facilitator: Toni McWilliams, CPS

Office phone: 612-462-1892