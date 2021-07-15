 Skip to Content
Peer support groups

Peer support groups welcome all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. These groups are a way to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles and challenges in a safe environment

How to join

Our drop-in peer support groups are facilitated by certified peer specialists (CPS) using the Webex Meetings app. No prior appointment is needed to attend these groups.

You can drop-in to any group using:

  1. Video conferencing: (please note for this option you must use a device connected to the internet with a camera, such as a personal computer or smart phone)
    • Using a computer, laptop or tablet click on the video conference meeting link under the day/time for the group you want to join, then follow the prompts to either install the app or click “join from your browser"
    • Using a smartphone with a camera, please download the Cisco Webex app to your phone first, then click on the video conference link for the group you would like to attend
  2. Phone: Simply call the number provided and then enter the access code when prompted

Please make sure that you are in a private space when joining us for group and use a headset or earbuds for the best experience. If you need assistance with joining a group or have any questions or concerns, please contact any of the CPS facilitators at their office phones listed below.

A general peer support group welcoming all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. This group is a means to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Time: 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 763 0751 # #
Facilitator: Jake Pieske, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-6569

Tuesday/Thursday

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 569 2143 # #
Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-3055

SMART recovery peer support groups

Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) recovery is a science-based, sober support program that helps people recover from addictive behaviors. This group is a peer community that offers support to Veterans who have lived experience with any addictive behaviors, including but not limited to substances, shopping, spending money, gambling, video gaming, etc.

Wednesday

Time: 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 381 9647 # #
Facilitator: Jeff Peters, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-5257

Thursday

Time: 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 788 8749 # #
Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-3055

Women-only peer support group

A general peer support group welcoming all Women Veterans who are enrolled with Minneapolis VA Health Care System and looking for support from their fellow Women Veterans. This group is a means to talk with other Women Veterans about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.

Tuesday

Time: 1:00 to 2:30 ap.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 000 2473 # #
​​​​​​​Facilitator: Michelle Kelly, CPS​​​​​​​
Office phone: 651-347-3616

Last updated: