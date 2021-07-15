Peer support groups
Peer support groups welcome all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. These groups are a way to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles and challenges in a safe environment
How to join
Our drop-in peer support groups are facilitated by certified peer specialists (CPS) using the Webex Meetings app. No prior appointment is needed to attend these groups.
You can drop-in to any group using:
- Video conferencing: (please note for this option you must use a device connected to the internet with a camera, such as a personal computer or smart phone)
- Using a computer, laptop or tablet click on the video conference meeting link under the day/time for the group you want to join, then follow the prompts to either install the app or click “join from your browser"
- Using a smartphone with a camera, please download the Cisco Webex app to your phone first, then click on the video conference link for the group you would like to attend
- Phone: Simply call the number provided and then enter the access code when prompted
Please make sure that you are in a private space when joining us for group and use a headset or earbuds for the best experience. If you need assistance with joining a group or have any questions or concerns, please contact any of the CPS facilitators at their office phones listed below.
Peer support groups
A general peer support group welcoming all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. This group is a means to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Time: 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 763 0751 # #
Facilitator: Jake Pieske, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-6569
Tuesday/Thursday
Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 569 2143 # #
Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-3055
SMART recovery peer support groups
Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) recovery is a science-based, sober support program that helps people recover from addictive behaviors. This group is a peer community that offers support to Veterans who have lived experience with any addictive behaviors, including but not limited to substances, shopping, spending money, gambling, video gaming, etc.
Wednesday
Time: 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 381 9647 # #
Facilitator: Jeff Peters, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-5257
Thursday
Time: 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 788 8749 # #
Facilitator: Martia Fuller, CPS
Office phone: 612-467-3055
Women-only peer support group
A general peer support group welcoming all Women Veterans who are enrolled with Minneapolis VA Health Care System and looking for support from their fellow Women Veterans. This group is a means to talk with other Women Veterans about shared experiences, struggles, and challenges in a safe environment.
Tuesday
Time: 1:00 to 2:30 ap.m.
Login to: video conference meeting
Phone: 404-397-1596
Access code: 199 000 2473 # #
Facilitator: Michelle Kelly, CPS
Office phone: 651-347-3616