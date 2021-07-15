The council is a group of Veterans who use mental health services, and their supporters. Members are asked to attend monthly meetings, to engage in productive discourse about ways to improve services and to invite additional input as needed.

A council representative and a staff liaison to the council meet regularly with Mental Health Service Line leadership to exchange information.

Learn more about VA Veterans mental health advisory councils.

Molly Smith

Veterans Mental Health Council Staff Liaison

Phone: 612-629-7412