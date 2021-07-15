Veterans mental health council
Each VA supports a council of Veterans and supporters who provide input on ways to improve mental health services. The Minneapolis VA council currently meets once per month and welcomes input from Veterans, family members, friends, supporters and others who hope to improve care for Veterans.
The council is a group of Veterans who use mental health services, and their supporters. Members are asked to attend monthly meetings, to engage in productive discourse about ways to improve services and to invite additional input as needed.
A council representative and a staff liaison to the council meet regularly with Mental Health Service Line leadership to exchange information.
Learn more about VA Veterans mental health advisory councils.
Contact
Molly Smith
Veterans Mental Health Council Staff Liaison
Phone: 612-629-7412