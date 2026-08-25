Patient advocates
The patient advocates at Minneapolis VA Health Care System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Stephanie Bertucci
Patient Advocate Program Director
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Lori Clair
Lead Patient Advocate
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Nikki Jackson
Lead Patient Advocate
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Jonathan Rahn
Patient Advocate
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Fachon Romero
Patient Advocate, Minority Program Coordinator
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Azzedine Hammoudi
Patient Advocate
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights