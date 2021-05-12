Patient advocates
The patient advocates at Minneapolis VA Health Care System are are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Bradley Martin LICSW
Patient Advocate Program Coordinator
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-467-1109
Nicole M Jackson
Patient Advocate
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-467-4515
Care we provide at VA Minneapolis health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights