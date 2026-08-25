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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at Minneapolis VA Health Care System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

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Stephanie Bertucci

Patient Advocate Program Director

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

A woman with short blonde hair stands smiling in front of an American flag.

Lori Clair

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Woman with long blonde hair wearing a pink shirt and black blazer, smiling in front of a US flag.

Nikki Jackson

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Portrait of a man in a purple shirt standing in front of the American flag.

Jonathan Rahn

Patient Advocate

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Fachon Romero

Fachon Romero

Patient Advocate, Minority Program Coordinator

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Portrait of a man in a suit with an American flag in the background.

Azzedine Hammoudi

Patient Advocate

VA Minneapolis health care

Phone:

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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