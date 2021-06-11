Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center at Minneapolis VA Medical Center

The SCI/D Center inpatient unit has a total of 30 beds with 18 private rooms and 6 double rooms. Each patient bed has an individual television on an articulating arm that doubles as a computer for bedside internet access.

Rooms throughout the center have a ceiling lift system to promote safe patient handling and staff safety.

Our physical and occupational therapy gym is outfitted with an ADL kitchen, treatment/modalities room, quiet room, standard bathroom and a variety of high tech rehabilitation equipment.