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Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center at Minneapolis VA Medical Center

The Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder (SCI/D) Center is a state of the art facility designed to provide rehabilitation and lifelong comprehensive care and services for Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders.

The 68,000 square foot complex contains a full array of resources to facilitate comprehensive SCI/D care, management, treatment and rehabilitation.

Inpatient unit

The SCI/D Center inpatient unit has a total of 30 beds with 18 private rooms and 6 double rooms. Each patient bed has an individual television on an articulating arm that doubles as a computer for bedside internet access.

Rooms throughout the center have a ceiling lift system to promote safe patient handling and staff safety.

Our physical and occupational therapy gym is outfitted with an ADL kitchen, treatment/modalities room, quiet room, standard bathroom and a variety of high tech rehabilitation equipment.

Outpatient clinic

A large outpatient clinic with multiple exam and support rooms, includes everything an outpatient at the SCI/D Center will need all in one location. The pharmacy allows outpatients to obtain medications and supplies without having to travel to the main outpatient pharmacy. 

SCI/D Center highlights

  • State of the art advanced therapy pool provides hydrotherapy services for patients throughout their rehab journey
  • Large, sunny dayroom with a 50-inch television and multiple gaming systems
  • Wheelchair accessible planters in the day room that provide opportunity for inpatients to garden
  • Craft room provides space and materials for various recreational therapy activities
  • Internet access and patient education services are provided for both inpatients and outpatients
  • Independent living apartment is used for therapeutic purposes and to evaluate a patient's ability to be safe in a home-like setting

Both the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) National Service Officer and Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor have offices in the SCI/D Center to provide support, resources and services to SCI/D Veterans.

Contact

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call the SCI/D Center at 612-629-7005.

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